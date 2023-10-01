How to Watch Bills vs. Dolphins on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 4
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Miami Dolphins (3-0) head into a matchup with the Buffalo Bills (2-1) on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Highmark Stadium on a three-game winning streak.
We have more info below, including how to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Bills vs. Dolphins
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York
- TV: CBS
Bills Insights
- This year, the Bills average 6.6 more points per game (30.3) than the Dolphins give up (23.7).
- The Bills rack up 383.3 yards per game, 22 more yards than the 361.3 the Dolphins allow per outing.
- This season, Buffalo averages 149.3 rushing yards per game, 19.3 more than Miami allows per outing (130).
- This year, the Bills have turned the ball over five times, while the Dolphins have forced five.
Bills Home Performance
Bills Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/11/2023
|at New York
|L 22-16
|ABC/ESPN
|9/17/2023
|Las Vegas
|W 38-10
|CBS
|9/24/2023
|at Washington
|W 37-3
|CBS
|10/1/2023
|Miami
|-
|CBS
|10/8/2023
|Jacksonville
|-
|NFL Network
|10/15/2023
|New York
|-
|NBC
|10/22/2023
|at New England
|-
|CBS
