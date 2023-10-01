The Miami Dolphins (3-0) will look to keep their three-game winning streak intact as they are 2.5-point underdogs against the Buffalo Bills (2-1) on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Highmark Stadium. This contest has an over/under of 53.5.

As the Bills ready for this matchup against the Dolphins, check out their recent betting insights and trends. The recent betting trends and insights for the Dolphins can be seen in this article before you bet on their matchup against Bills.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bills vs. Dolphins Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Other Week 4 Odds

Buffalo vs. Miami Game Info

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York

Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bills vs. Dolphins Betting Insights

Buffalo had seven wins in 16 games against the spread last year.

The Bills' ATS record as 2.5-point favorites or more was 7-10 last season.

Last year, six of Buffalo's 16 games went over the point total.

Miami had nine wins in 17 games against the spread last season.

The Dolphins covered the spread five times last year (5-3 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

There were eight Miami games (out of 17) that hit the over last season.

Bills Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.