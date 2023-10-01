Brandon Nakashima is playing Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune next in the Rolex Shanghai Masters round of 64. Nakashima is +15000 to win at Qi Zhong Tennis Center.

Nakashima at the 2023 Rolex Shanghai Masters

Next Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Tournament Dates: October 2-15

October 2-15 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Nakashima's Next Match

In the round of 64 on Friday, October 6 (at 1:50 AM ET), Nakashima will play Rune, after beating Bernabe Zapata Miralles 6-1, 7-6 in the previous round.

Nakashima is currently listed at +130 to win his next contest against Rune. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Nakashima Stats

In the Round of 128, Nakashima was victorious 6-1, 7-6 against Zapata Miralles on Wednesday.

In 25 tournaments over the past 12 months, Nakashima has won once, and his record is 19-24.

Nakashima is 15-17 on hard courts over the past year, with one tournament victory.

Through 43 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Nakashima has played 27.1 games per match. He won 49.6% of them.

In his 32 matches on a hard surface over the past 12 months, Nakashima has averaged 25.5 games.

Nakashima, over the past year, has won 81.6% of his service games and 17.4% of his return games.

As far as serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past 12 months, Nakashima has won 82.1% of his games on serve and 17.2% on return.

