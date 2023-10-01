Should you wager on Damien Harris finding his way into the end zone in the Buffalo Bills' upcoming Week 4 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Damien Harris score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45 if he scores a TD)

Harris has rushed for 51 yards on 13 carries (17 yards per game), with one touchdown on the ground this year.

Harris also averages 5.3 receiving yards per game, catching two passes for 16 yards.

Harris has had one game with a rushing touchdown.

Damien Harris Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Jets 1 3 0 2 16 0 Week 2 Raiders 7 33 1 0 0 0 Week 3 @Commanders 5 15 0 0 0 0

