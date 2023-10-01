In the Week 4 contest between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Deonte Harris get into the end zone? Read on for odds and intel on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Deonte Harris score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45 if he scores a TD)

Harris has grabbed seven balls (on 10 targets) for 28 yards (9.3 per game) this campaign.

Having played three games this year, Harris has not had a TD reception.

Deonte Harris Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Jets 4 3 9 0 Week 2 Raiders 3 2 4 0 Week 3 @Commanders 3 2 15 0

