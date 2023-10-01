Gabriel Davis has a decent matchup when his Buffalo Bills meet the Miami Dolphins in Week 4 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Dolphins have allowed 231.3 passing yards per game, 20th in the NFL.

Davis has put up a 159-yard year thus far (53.0 yards receiving per game) with two TDs, hauling in nine throws on 15 targets.

Davis vs. the Dolphins

Davis vs the Dolphins (since 2021): 4 GP / 58.8 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 58.8 REC YPG / REC TD No player has racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Miami in the 2023 season.

Three players have grabbed a TD pass against the Dolphins this year.

Miami has not allowed more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

Davis will face the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this week. The Dolphins concede 231.3 passing yards per contest.

Opponents of the Dolphins have totaled three touchdowns through the air (one per game). The Dolphins' defense is 11th in the league in that category.

Gabriel Davis Receiving Props vs. the Dolphins

Receiving Yards: 42.5 (-115)

Davis Receiving Insights

Davis has gone over on his receiving yards prop in one of three games (33.3%).

Davis has received 13.6% of his team's 110 passing attempts this season (15 targets).

He has been targeted 15 times, averaging 10.6 yards per target (19th in NFL).

Davis has had a touchdown catch in two of three games this season. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

He has scored two of his team's nine offensive touchdowns this season (22.2%).

Davis' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Commanders 9/24/2023 Week 3 4 TAR / 1 REC / 35 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / -2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 9/17/2023 Week 2 7 TAR / 6 REC / 92 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 9/11/2023 Week 1 4 TAR / 2 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

