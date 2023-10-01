The Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins are scheduled to meet in a Week 4 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Gabriel Davis get into the end zone in this game? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent numbers and trends.

Will Gabriel Davis score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a TD)

Davis has hauled in nine passes on 15 targets for 159 yards and two scores, averaging 53 yards per game.

Davis has had a touchdown catch in two of three games this year. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Gabriel Davis Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Jets 4 2 32 0 Week 2 Raiders 7 6 92 1 Week 3 @Commanders 4 1 35 1

