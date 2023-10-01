James Cook has a favorable matchup when his Buffalo Bills face the Miami Dolphins in Week 4 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Dolphins give up 130 rushing yards per game, ninth-worst in the league.

Cook, as part of the rushing attack, leads the team with 267 rushing yards (89.0 ypg) on 44 attempts. Also, Cook makes his mark in the air attack with 67 receiving yards on 10 catches (22.3 ypg).

Cook vs. the Dolphins

Cook vs the Dolphins (since 2021): 3 GP / 25.3 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

3 GP / 25.3 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Dolphins have let one opposing rusher to pick up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Miami has given up one or more rushing TDs to four opposing players this year.

The Dolphins have not allowed more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this season.

The 130 rushing yards the Dolphins yield per contest makes them the 24th-ranked rush defense in the league this season.

Opponents of the Dolphins have put up four touchdowns on the ground (1.3 per game). The Dolphins' defense is 23rd in the league in that category.

James Cook Rushing Props vs. the Dolphins

Rushing Yards: 56.5 (-115)

Cook Rushing Insights

The Bills have passed 55.0% of the time and run 45.0% this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.

He has carried the ball in 44 of his team's 90 total rushing attempts this season (48.9%).

Cook has not found paydirt on the ground this season in three games.

He has five carries in the red zone (25.0% of his team's 20 red zone rushes).

James Cook Receiving Props vs the Dolphins

Receiving Yards: 18.5 (-118)

Cook Receiving Insights

In 66.7% of his opportunities (twice in three games), Cook has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Cook has received 11.8% of his team's 110 passing attempts this season (13 targets).

He is averaging 5.2 yards per target (117th in league play), averaging 67 yards on 13 passes thrown his way.

Having played three games this season, Cook has not tallied a TD reception.

Cook's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Commanders 9/24/2023 Week 3 15 ATT / 98 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 9/17/2023 Week 2 17 ATT / 123 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 4 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 9/11/2023 Week 1 12 ATT / 46 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 4 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs

