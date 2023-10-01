The New York Jets (1-2) will look to upset the Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at MetLife Stadium. The Chiefs are significant favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 7.5 points. The over/under is set at 41.5 in the contest.

Wanting to make some live bets on this week's tilt between the Chiefs and Jets? Keep your browser locked on this page, as we provide all of the numbers and trends you need to know to make smart in-game bets.

Jets vs. Chiefs Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In three games this season, the Jets have trailed after the first quarter in each contest.

The Chiefs have led after the first quarter in one game, have trailed after the first quarter in one game, and have been tied after the first quarter in one game in 2023.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 2.3 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 2.3 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

In all three games this year, the Jets have been outscored in the second quarter.

The Chiefs have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in each game (three) this season.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 16.0 points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 2.0 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

In terms of third-quarter scoring, the Jets have won the third quarter in one game and have been outscored in the third quarter in two games.

The Chiefs have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in all three games this season.

Offensively, Kansas City is averaging 8.0 points in the third quarter (third-ranked) this year. It is allowing 0.0 points on average in the third quarter (best in NFL) on defense.

4th Quarter

The Jets have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in two games this season. Meanwhile, they've been outscored in the fourth quarter in one game.

The Chiefs have been outscored in the fourth quarter in two games this season, and they've been knotted up in the fourth quarter in one game.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 2.0 points in the fourth quarter this season. Defensively, it is allowing 6.7 points on average in that quarter.

Jets vs. Chiefs Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Jets have played three games this season, and they have been trailing after the first half in all of them, resulting in a 1-2 record.

The Chiefs have suited up for three games this season and have been leading after the first half in each contest, resulting in a 2-1 record.

2nd Half

Through three games this season, the Jets have lost the second half one time (0-1 in those games) and have won the second half two times (1-1).

In three games this year, the Chiefs have been outscored in the second half one time and won two times.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 10.0 points in the second half this year. On defense, it is allowing 6.7 points on average in the second half.

