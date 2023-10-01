At +15000, the New York Jets are No. 26 in the NFL in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of October 1.

Jets Super Bowl Odds

  • Odds to Win the AFC East: +2200
  • Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000

Jets Super Bowl Odds Insights

  • Sportsbooks rate the Jets much lower (26th in the NFL) than the computer rankings do (15th-best).
  • The Jets' Super Bowl odds have decreased from +1800 at the start of the season to +15000, the sixth-biggest change among all teams.
  • The implied probability of the Jets winning the Super Bowl, based on their +15000 moneyline odds, is 0.7%.

New York Betting Insights

  • New York has one win against the spread this season.
  • The Jets have had one game (out of three) hit the over this year.
  • The Jets have not played as a moneyline favorite this season.
  • This season, New York has won one out of the three games in which it has been the underdog.
  • The Jets have been a bottom-five offense this season, ranking worst with 225.0 yards per contest. On defense, they are ranked 19th in the NFL (351.3 yards allowed per game).
  • While the Jets' defense ranks 12th with 20.3 points allowed per game, they've been a little less successful on offense, ranking worst (14.0 points per game).

Jets Impact Players

  • In three games, Garrett Wilson has 12 catches for 165 yards (55.0 per game) and two TDs.
  • Zach Wilson has thrown for 467 yards (155.7 per game), completing 52.4%, with two touchdowns and four interceptions in three games.
  • On the ground, Zach Wilson has scored zero TDs and picked up 43 yards.
  • In three games, Breece Hall has run for 154 yards (51.3 per game) and zero scores.
  • Allen Lazard has seven catches for 108 yards (36.0 per game) and zero TDs in three games.
  • Jordan Whitehead has compiled three picks to go with 21 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and four passes defended in three games for the Jets.

Jets Player Futures

2023-24 Jets NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds
1 September 11 Bills W 22-16 +900
2 September 17 @ Cowboys L 30-10 +1000
3 September 24 Patriots L 15-10 +8000
4 October 1 Chiefs - +600
5 October 8 @ Broncos - +20000
6 October 15 Eagles - +700
BYE - - - -
8 October 29 @ Giants - +12500
9 November 6 Chargers - +2500
10 November 12 @ Raiders - +15000
11 November 19 @ Bills - +900
12 November 24 Dolphins - +900
13 December 3 Falcons - +5000
14 December 10 Texans - +40000
15 December 17 @ Dolphins - +900
16 December 24 Commanders - +12500
17 December 28 @ Browns - +2500
18 January 7 @ Patriots - +8000

