Jets Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +15000, the New York Jets are No. 26 in the NFL in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of October 1.
Jets Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC East: +2200
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000
Jets Super Bowl Odds Insights
- Sportsbooks rate the Jets much lower (26th in the NFL) than the computer rankings do (15th-best).
- The Jets' Super Bowl odds have decreased from +1800 at the start of the season to +15000, the sixth-biggest change among all teams.
- The implied probability of the Jets winning the Super Bowl, based on their +15000 moneyline odds, is 0.7%.
New York Betting Insights
- New York has one win against the spread this season.
- The Jets have had one game (out of three) hit the over this year.
- The Jets have not played as a moneyline favorite this season.
- This season, New York has won one out of the three games in which it has been the underdog.
- The Jets have been a bottom-five offense this season, ranking worst with 225.0 yards per contest. On defense, they are ranked 19th in the NFL (351.3 yards allowed per game).
- While the Jets' defense ranks 12th with 20.3 points allowed per game, they've been a little less successful on offense, ranking worst (14.0 points per game).
Jets Impact Players
- In three games, Garrett Wilson has 12 catches for 165 yards (55.0 per game) and two TDs.
- Zach Wilson has thrown for 467 yards (155.7 per game), completing 52.4%, with two touchdowns and four interceptions in three games.
- On the ground, Zach Wilson has scored zero TDs and picked up 43 yards.
- In three games, Breece Hall has run for 154 yards (51.3 per game) and zero scores.
- Allen Lazard has seven catches for 108 yards (36.0 per game) and zero TDs in three games.
- Jordan Whitehead has compiled three picks to go with 21 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and four passes defended in three games for the Jets.
Jets Player Futures
2023-24 Jets NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 11
|Bills
|W 22-16
|+900
|2
|September 17
|@ Cowboys
|L 30-10
|+1000
|3
|September 24
|Patriots
|L 15-10
|+8000
|4
|October 1
|Chiefs
|-
|+600
|5
|October 8
|@ Broncos
|-
|+20000
|6
|October 15
|Eagles
|-
|+700
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|October 29
|@ Giants
|-
|+12500
|9
|November 6
|Chargers
|-
|+2500
|10
|November 12
|@ Raiders
|-
|+15000
|11
|November 19
|@ Bills
|-
|+900
|12
|November 24
|Dolphins
|-
|+900
|13
|December 3
|Falcons
|-
|+5000
|14
|December 10
|Texans
|-
|+40000
|15
|December 17
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+900
|16
|December 24
|Commanders
|-
|+12500
|17
|December 28
|@ Browns
|-
|+2500
|18
|January 7
|@ Patriots
|-
|+8000
Odds are current as of October 1 at 5:16 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
