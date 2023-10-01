Entering this week's action, the New York Jets (1-2) have four players currently listed on the injury report as they play the Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) on Sunday, October 1 at MetLife Stadium, with the opening kick at 8:20 PM .

The Jets are coming off of a 15-10 loss to the New England Patriots.

The Chiefs played the Chicago Bears in their last game, winning 41-10.

New York Jets Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Greg Zuerlein K Groin Full Participation In Practice Wes Schweitzer OL Concussion Out Tony Adams S Hamstring Out Micheal Clemons DL Elbow Full Participation In Practice

Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Isiah Pacheco RB Abdomen Full Participation In Practice Patrick Mahomes II QB Ankle Full Participation In Practice Kadarius Toney WR Toe Limited Participation In Practice Noah Gray TE Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Donovan Smith OT Rib Full Participation In Practice Jaylen Watson CB Shoulder Out Chris Jones DT Groin Limited Participation In Practice Willie Gay Jr. LB Quad Full Participation In Practice Nick Bolton LB Ankle Out Mike Edwards S Biceps Full Participation In Practice Bryan Cook S Elbow Full Participation In Practice

Jets vs. Chiefs Game Info

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV Info: NBC

Watch this game on Fubo

Jets Season Insights

The Jets rank worst in total yards per game (225), but they've been better on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 19th in the NFL with 351.3 total yards allowed per contest.

The Jets' offense has been a bottom-five unit this season, registering 14 points per game, which ranks worst in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 12th with 20.3 points ceded per contest.

The Jets rank worst in passing yards per game (133.7), but they've been more productive on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 17th in the NFL with 222 passing yards ceded per contest.

New York ranks 22nd in the NFL with 91.3 rushing yards per game on offense, and it ranks 23rd with 129.3 rushing yards given up per game on the defensive side of the ball.

After forcing four turnovers (13th in NFL) and turning the ball over five times (21st in NFL) this season, the Jets sport the 19th-ranked turnover margin of -1.

Jets vs. Chiefs Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Chiefs (-8.5)

Chiefs (-8.5) Moneyline: Chiefs (-400), Jets (+310)

Chiefs (-400), Jets (+310) Total: 41.5 points

