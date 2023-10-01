The New York Jets (1-2) take on the Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Jets

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

TV: NBC

Jets Insights

This year the Jets put up just 0.7 more points per game (14) than the Chiefs allow (13.3).

The Jets average 55.7 fewer yards per game (225) than the Chiefs give up per contest (280.7).

New York rushes for 91.3 yards per game, 11.4 fewer than the 102.7 Kansas City allows per outing.

This year the Jets have turned the ball over five times, one more than the Chiefs' takeaways (4).

Jets Home Performance

The Jets score 16 points per game at home (two more than overall) and concede 15.5 at home (4.8 fewer than overall).

The Jets pick up 230 yards per game at home (five more than overall) and concede 336 at home (15.3 fewer than overall).

New York picks up 125 passing yards per game at home (8.7 fewer than overall), and gives up 209 at home (13 fewer than overall).

The Jets pick up 105 rushing yards per game at home (13.7 more than overall), and allow 127 at home (2.3 fewer than overall).

The Jets successfully convert more third downs at home (25.9%) than they do overall (21.6%), and allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs at home (40.6%) than overall (44%).

Jets Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/11/2023 Buffalo W 22-16 ABC/ESPN 9/17/2023 at Dallas L 30-10 CBS 9/24/2023 New England L 15-10 CBS 10/1/2023 Kansas City - NBC 10/8/2023 at Denver - CBS 10/15/2023 Philadelphia - FOX 10/29/2023 at New York - CBS

