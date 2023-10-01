Jets vs. Chiefs Player Props & Odds – Week 4
One of the best QBs in football will be featured when Patrick Mahomes II and the Kansas City Chiefs visit the New York Jets on Sunday, October 1, 2023.
Check out the best performers in this matchup between the Chiefs and the Jets, and what player prop bets to evaluate.
Sign up to bet on the Chiefs-Jets matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Breece Hall Touchdown Odds
- Hall Odds to Score First TD: +950
- Hall Odds to Score Anytime TD: +400
Travis Kelce Touchdown Odds
- Kelce Odds to Score First TD: +420
- Kelce Odds to Score Anytime TD: +195
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
More Jets Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Allen Lazard
|-
|-
|32.5 (-113)
|Randall Cobb
|-
|-
|10.5 (-113)
|Dalvin Cook
|-
|26.5 (-113)
|7.5 (-113)
|Tyler Conklin
|-
|-
|25.5 (-113)
|Zach Wilson
|173.5 (-113)
|-
|-
|Breece Hall
|-
|50.5 (-113)
|8.5 (-120)
|Garrett Wilson
|-
|-
|52.5 (-113)
More Chiefs Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Noah Gray
|-
|-
|12.5 (-113)
|Travis Kelce
|-
|-
|71.5 (-113)
|Patrick Mahomes II
|271.5 (-113)
|16.5 (-113)
|-
|Jerick McKinnon
|-
|-
|15.5 (-113)
|Skyy Moore
|-
|-
|31.5 (-113)
|Isiah Pacheco
|-
|52.5 (-113)
|13.5 (-113)
|Rashee Rice
|-
|-
|25.5 (-115)
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|-
|-
|21.5 (-113)
|Justin Watson
|-
|-
|23.5 (-113)
Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to be on the NFL!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.