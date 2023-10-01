The Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) visit the New York Jets (1-2) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

Before the Chiefs take on the Jets, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at the recent betting insights and trends for both teams.

Jets vs. Chiefs Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC City: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey Venue: MetLife Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Chiefs 8.5 41.5 -400 +310

Jets vs. Chiefs Betting Records & Stats

New York Jets

The Jets have yet to play a game this season that finished with a combined score higher than 41.5 points.

New York has a 39.5-point average over/under in their contests this season, two fewer points than this game's point total.

The Jets have covered the spread in a matchup one time this year (1-2-0).

The Jets have entered the game as underdogs three times this season and won once.

New York has played as an underdog of +310 or more once this season and lost that game.

Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City has an average total of 50.3 in their contests this year, 8.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Chiefs have put together a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Chiefs have won two of their three games as moneyline favorites this season (66.7%).

Kansas City has played as a moneyline favorite of -400 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

Chiefs vs. Jets Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Chiefs 26 10 13.3 4 50.3 1 3 Jets 14 32 20.3 12 39.5 0 3

Jets Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 39.5 40 38.5 Implied Team Total AVG 22.3 21.5 24 ATS Record 1-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-2-0 0-2-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 1-1 0-1

Chiefs Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.3 50.3 50.5 Implied Team Total AVG 28.3 29 27 ATS Record 2-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 1-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

