The Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) visit the New York Jets (1-2) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

Before the Chiefs take on the Jets, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at the recent betting insights and trends for both teams.

Jets vs. Chiefs Odds & Info

  • Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023
  • Time: 8:20 PM ET
  • Channel: NBC
  • City: East Rutherford, New Jersey
  • Venue: MetLife Stadium
Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline
Chiefs 8.5 41.5 -400 +310

Jets vs. Chiefs Betting Records & Stats

New York Jets

  • The Jets have yet to play a game this season that finished with a combined score higher than 41.5 points.
  • New York has a 39.5-point average over/under in their contests this season, two fewer points than this game's point total.
  • The Jets have covered the spread in a matchup one time this year (1-2-0).
  • The Jets have entered the game as underdogs three times this season and won once.
  • New York has played as an underdog of +310 or more once this season and lost that game.

Kansas City Chiefs

  • Kansas City has an average total of 50.3 in their contests this year, 8.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Chiefs have put together a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Chiefs have won two of their three games as moneyline favorites this season (66.7%).
  • Kansas City has played as a moneyline favorite of -400 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

Chiefs vs. Jets Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games
Chiefs 26 10 13.3 4 50.3 1 3
Jets 14 32 20.3 12 39.5 0 3
Jets Betting Splits

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 39.5 40 38.5
Implied Team Total AVG 22.3 21.5 24
ATS Record 1-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0
Over/Under Record 1-2-0 0-2-0 1-0-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 1-1 0-1

Chiefs Betting Splits

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 50.3 50.3 50.5
Implied Team Total AVG 28.3 29 27
ATS Record 2-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0
Over/Under Record 1-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 1-1 1-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

