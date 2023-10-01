Jets vs. Chiefs: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) visit the New York Jets (1-2) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2023.
Before the Chiefs take on the Jets, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at the recent betting insights and trends for both teams.
Jets vs. Chiefs Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Channel: NBC
- City: East Rutherford, New Jersey
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Chiefs
|8.5
|41.5
|-400
|+310
Jets vs. Chiefs Betting Records & Stats
New York Jets
- The Jets have yet to play a game this season that finished with a combined score higher than 41.5 points.
- New York has a 39.5-point average over/under in their contests this season, two fewer points than this game's point total.
- The Jets have covered the spread in a matchup one time this year (1-2-0).
- The Jets have entered the game as underdogs three times this season and won once.
- New York has played as an underdog of +310 or more once this season and lost that game.
Kansas City Chiefs
- Kansas City has an average total of 50.3 in their contests this year, 8.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Chiefs have put together a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.
- The Chiefs have won two of their three games as moneyline favorites this season (66.7%).
- Kansas City has played as a moneyline favorite of -400 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.
Chiefs vs. Jets Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Chiefs
|26
|10
|13.3
|4
|50.3
|1
|3
|Jets
|14
|32
|20.3
|12
|39.5
|0
|3
Jets Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|39.5
|40
|38.5
|Implied Team Total AVG
|22.3
|21.5
|24
|ATS Record
|1-2-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-2-0
|0-2-0
|1-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-2
|1-1
|0-1
Chiefs Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|50.3
|50.3
|50.5
|Implied Team Total AVG
|28.3
|29
|27
|ATS Record
|2-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-2-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-1
|1-1
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
