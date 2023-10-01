In the Week 4 contest between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Josh Allen find his way into the end zone? Read on for odds and intel on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Allen will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Josh Allen score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a TD)

This season Allen has collected 89 rushing yards (29.7 per game) on 12 attempts with one touchdown.

Allen has one rushing TD this year.

Josh Allen Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Jets 29 41 236 1 3 6 36 0 Week 2 Raiders 31 37 274 3 0 3 7 0 Week 3 @Commanders 20 32 218 1 1 3 46 1

Rep Josh Allen with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.