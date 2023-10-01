Liberty vs. Sun Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under for WNBA Playoffs Semifinals Game 4 - October 1
The Connecticut Sun host the New York Liberty in the WNBA playoffs semifinals, with Game 4 on tap.
Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.
Liberty vs. Sun Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut
- TV: ABC
Liberty vs. Sun Score Prediction
Prediction: Liberty 83 Sun 82
Spread & Total Prediction for Liberty vs. Sun
- Computer Predicted Spread: New York (-0.2)
- Computer Predicted Total: 164.6
Liberty vs. Sun Spread & Total Insights
- New York is 20-23-0 against the spread this year.
- This year, 25 of New York's 43 games have hit the over.
Liberty Performance Insights
- The Liberty are the second-best team in the WNBA in points scored (89.2 per game) and fourth in points conceded (80.6).
- New York is the second-best team in the WNBA in rebounds per game (37.9) and third-best in rebounds conceded (33).
- In 2023, the Liberty are seventh in the league in turnovers committed (13.5 per game) and worst in turnovers forced (11.8).
- The Liberty are the best squad in the WNBA in 3-pointers made (11.1 per game) and best in 3-point percentage (37.4%).
- The Liberty are fifth in the league in 3-pointers allowed (7.5 per game) and fifth in 3-point percentage defensively (34.1%).
- In 2023, New York has taken 42.4% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 57.6% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 34.5% of New York's buckets have been 3-pointers, and 65.5% have been 2-pointers.
