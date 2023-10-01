The New York Liberty and Connecticut Sun are battling in the WNBA playoffs semifinals, with Game 4 on tap.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Liberty vs. Sun matchup.

Liberty vs. Sun Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Uncasville, Connecticut Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Liberty vs. Sun Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Sun Moneyline BetMGM Liberty (-5.5) 160.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Liberty vs. Sun Betting Trends

The Liberty have put together a 20-23-0 record against the spread this season.

The Sun have compiled a 24-20-0 record against the spread this season.

When playing as at least 5.5-point favorites this season, New York has an ATS record of 16-20.

Connecticut has covered the spread four times this year (4-4 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.

The Liberty and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 25 out of 43 times this season.

Sun games have hit the over 25 out of 44 times this year.

