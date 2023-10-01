The New York Liberty will take on the Connecticut Sun in Game 4 of the WNBA playoffs semifinals.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Liberty or Sun with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Liberty vs. Sun Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Mohegan Sun Arena Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed Liberty gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Key Stats for Liberty vs. Sun

New York averages 10.2 more points per game (89.2) than Connecticut gives up (79.0).

This season, New York has a 46.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% higher than the 43.5% of shots Connecticut's opponents have made.

The Liberty have a 26-3 straight-up record in games they shoot higher than 43.5% from the field.

New York shoots 37.4% from beyond the arc, 5.3% higher than the 32.1% Connecticut allows to opponents.

The Liberty are 24-4 when they shoot better than 32.1% from distance.

New York averages 37.9 rebounds a contest, 4.3 more rebounds per game than Connecticut's average.

Liberty Recent Performance

In their last 10 games, the Liberty have been putting up 87.2 points per contest, an average that's slightly lower than the 89.2 they've scored over the course of the 2023 season.

New York has been more stingy on defense as of late, allowing 79.5 points per game during its last 10 contests compared to the 80.6 points per game its opponents are averaging over the 2023 season.

During their past 10 contests, the Liberty are making 1.3 fewer three-pointers per game than their season long average (9.8 compared to 11.1 season-long), while also shooting a lower percentage from deep in that span (34.4% compared to 37.4% season-long).

Liberty Injuries