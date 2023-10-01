New York BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

If you haven't played on BetMGM before but have been wanting to give it a try, getting started is easy. First, use your computer, phone, or mobile device to sign up, and ensure you have a method of payment ready to make your first deposit. Then just click our link and let the BetMGM site or app take you through the registration process.

Looking to bet on a game today but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think the team you bet on will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 with odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.

Although it can be a tad more complicated, betting against the point spread can provide a bigger payout or better chance to win in certain situations. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the wager.

Looking for an easier way to bet on a game? Try wagering on the over/under (or point total). Simply pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams at the end of the contest will be higher or lower than the over/under. That's all there is to it. If you, say, bet $10 on the over (with odds of -110), you'd get back $19 if the final score is higher than the set point total.

Games in New York Today

Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: Orchard Park, New York

Orchard Park, New York TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

CBS (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Bills (-2.5)

Bills (-2.5) Bills Moneyline: -145

-145 Dolphins Moneyline: +120

+120 Total: 53.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

New York Liberty vs. Connecticut Sun

League: WNBA

WNBA Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Uncasville, Connecticut TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)

ABC (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Liberty (-5.5)

Liberty (-5.5) Liberty Moneyline: -225

-225 Sun Moneyline: +180

+180 Total: 160.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

New York Yankees vs. Kansas City Royals

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri TV Channel: BSKC (Watch on Fubo)

BSKC (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Yankees (-160)

Yankees (-160) Moneyline Underdog: Royals (+135)

Royals (+135) Total: 9

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.