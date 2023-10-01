Sabrina Ionescu's New York Liberty (32-8) take to the road to play the Connecticut Sun (27-13) at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday, October 1. The tip is at 3:00 PM ET.

New York's most recent game ended in a win over Connecticut 92-81 on the road. Breanna Stewart (25 PTS, 11 REB, 2 BLK, 57.9 FG%) and Betnijah Laney (20 PTS, 8 REB, 2 STL, 53.3 FG%, 2-5 from 3PT) led the Liberty, and Alyssa Thomas (23 PTS, 9 REB, 14 AST, 64.7 FG%) and Tiffany Hayes (16 PTS, 54.5 FG%, 2-5 from 3PT) paced the Sun.

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Liberty vs. Sun Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Liberty (-225 to win)

Liberty (-225 to win) Who's the underdog?: Sun (+180 to win)

Sun (+180 to win) What's the spread?: Liberty (-5.5)

Liberty (-5.5) What's the over/under?: 160.5

160.5 When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut TV: ABC

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Liberty Season Stats

The Liberty are surrendering 80.6 points per game this season (fourth-ranked in WNBA), but they've really thrived offensively, posting 89.2 points per contest (second-best).

New York is dominating in terms of rebounding, as it ranks second-best in the league in boards (37.9 per game) and third-best in rebounds allowed (33 per contest).

The Liberty have been racking up assists in 2023, ranking best in the WNBA with 24.1 dimes per game.

New York, who is seventh in the league with 13.5 turnovers per game, is forcing 11.8 turnovers per contest, which is worst in the WNBA.

The Liberty are dominating when it comes to three-point shooting, as they rank best in the league in three-pointers (11.1 per game) and best in shooting percentage from three-point land (37.4%).

New York is ceding 7.5 threes per game (fifth-ranked in WNBA) this season, while allowing a 34.1% three-point percentage (fifth-ranked).

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Liberty Home/Away Splits

So far in the 2023 campaign, the Liberty score 1.5 more points per home game on average than on the road (90 at home, 88.5 on the road), and are also giving up 1.3 more points per home game compared to road games (81.2 at home, 79.9 on the road).

When playing at home, New York averages the exact amount of rebounds as on the road (37.9), while it lets its opponents grab 0.6 fewer boards in home games than in road games (32.7 at home, 33.3 on the road).

The Liberty average 24.7 assists per home contest, 1.1 more than their average on the road in 2023 (23.6). So far in 2023, New York has committed more turnovers at home than on the road (13.9 turnovers per game at home versus 13.2 on the road), and has forced fewer turnovers at home than on the road (11.8 per game at home versus 11.9 on the road).

The Liberty connect on 1.1 more three-pointers when playing at home (11.7 per game) than on the road (10.6). They also shoot a higher percentage at home (38.6% in home games compared to 36.2% on the road).

In 2023 New York averages 7.8 three-pointers allowed at home and 7.1 away, while conceding 34.4% shooting from deep at home compared to 33.8% away.

Liberty Moneyline and ATS Records

The Liberty have been favored on the moneyline 40 total times this season. They've finished 34-6 in those games.

The Liberty have gone 31-5 in games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter (86.1%).

New York has covered the spread 20 times in 43 games.

New York's ATS record as 5.5-point favorites or more is 16-20.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Liberty a 69.2% chance to win.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.