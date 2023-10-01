On Sunday, Oswald Peraza (.143 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, four walks and two RBI) and the New York Yankees play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Greinke. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Royals.

Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

Zack Greinke TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Oswald Peraza At The Plate

Peraza is batting .189 with eight doubles, two home runs and 13 walks.

In 50.0% of his 50 games this season, Peraza has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in two of 50 games played this year, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.

Peraza has had at least one RBI in 22.0% of his games this year (11 of 50), with two or more RBI three times (6.0%).

In 13 games this season (26.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 27 .184 AVG .194 .253 OBP .279 .263 SLG .280 4 XBH 6 1 HR 1 8 RBI 6 21/5 K/BB 29/8 2 SB 2

