Oswaldo Cabrera vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees, including Oswaldo Cabrera (.231 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starter Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Royals.
Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera is hitting .214 with 11 doubles, five home runs and 25 walks.
- Cabrera has had a hit in 46 of 94 games this season (48.9%), including multiple hits 13 times (13.8%).
- Looking at the 94 games he has played this year, he's homered in five of them (5.3%), and in 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 23 games this season (24.5%), Cabrera has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (5.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 29 games this season (30.9%), including three multi-run games (3.2%).
Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|51
|.194
|AVG
|.231
|.223
|OBP
|.321
|.299
|SLG
|.306
|8
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|19
|32/4
|K/BB
|39/21
|3
|SB
|5
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 27th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 5.15 team ERA ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (207 total, 1.3 per game).
- Greinke gets the start for the Royals, his 27th of the season. He is 1-15 with a 4.92 ERA and 95 strikeouts through 137 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty went five scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers while surrendering one hit.
- The 39-year-old has amassed a 4.92 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 29 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .281 to his opponents.
