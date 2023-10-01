Stefon Diggs vs. Xavien Howard: Week 4 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
When the Buffalo Bills clash with the Miami Dolphins in Week 4, Stefon Diggs will be up against a Dolphins pass defense featuring Xavien Howard. For more stats and insights on this matchup, continue reading.
Bills vs. Dolphins Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Highmark Stadium
- Location: Orchard Park, New York
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Stefon Diggs Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Dolphins
|33.9
|11.3
|10
|50
|12.15
Stefon Diggs vs. Xavien Howard Insights
Stefon Diggs & the Bills' Offense
- Stefon Diggs' 279 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 32 times and has registered 25 receptions and one touchdown.
- In terms of the passing game, Buffalo is No. 12 in the NFL, at 234 yards per game (702 total passing yards).
- The Bills average the second-most points in the NFL, 30.3 per game.
- Buffalo ranks 11th in the league in pass rate, throwing the ball 36.7 times per contest.
- In the red zone, the Bills pass the ball more often than most of the league, throwing 16 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (44.4% red-zone pass rate), which ranks 10th in the NFL.
Xavien Howard & the Dolphins' Defense
- Xavien Howard has a team-high one interception to go along with 15 tackles and two passes defended.
- When it comes to stopping the pass, Miami is 20th in the NFL with 694 passing yards allowed (231.3 per game) and 13th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.1).
- So far this season, the Dolphins are 21st in the NFL in points allowed (23.7 per game) and 23rd in total yards allowed (361.3 per game).
- No player has recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Miami this season.
- Three players have caught a touchdown against the Dolphins this season.
Stefon Diggs vs. Xavien Howard Advanced Stats
|Stefon Diggs
|Xavien Howard
|Rec. Targets
|32
|16
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|25
|2
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|11.2
|10
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|279
|15
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|93
|5
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|80
|0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|4
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|1
|1
|Interceptions
