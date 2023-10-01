When the Buffalo Bills clash with the Miami Dolphins in Week 4, Stefon Diggs will be up against a Dolphins pass defense featuring Xavien Howard. For more stats and insights on this matchup, continue reading.

Bills vs. Dolphins Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Highmark Stadium

Highmark Stadium Location: Orchard Park, New York

Orchard Park, New York TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Stefon Diggs Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Dolphins 33.9 11.3 10 50 12.15

Stefon Diggs vs. Xavien Howard Insights

Stefon Diggs & the Bills' Offense

Stefon Diggs' 279 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 32 times and has registered 25 receptions and one touchdown.

In terms of the passing game, Buffalo is No. 12 in the NFL, at 234 yards per game (702 total passing yards).

The Bills average the second-most points in the NFL, 30.3 per game.

Buffalo ranks 11th in the league in pass rate, throwing the ball 36.7 times per contest.

In the red zone, the Bills pass the ball more often than most of the league, throwing 16 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (44.4% red-zone pass rate), which ranks 10th in the NFL.

Xavien Howard & the Dolphins' Defense

Xavien Howard has a team-high one interception to go along with 15 tackles and two passes defended.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Miami is 20th in the NFL with 694 passing yards allowed (231.3 per game) and 13th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.1).

So far this season, the Dolphins are 21st in the NFL in points allowed (23.7 per game) and 23rd in total yards allowed (361.3 per game).

No player has recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Miami this season.

Three players have caught a touchdown against the Dolphins this season.

Stefon Diggs vs. Xavien Howard Advanced Stats

Stefon Diggs Xavien Howard Rec. Targets 32 16 Def. Targets Receptions 25 2 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11.2 10 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 279 15 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 93 5 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 80 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 4 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 1 1 Interceptions

