Yankees vs. Royals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - October 1
Sunday's contest between the New York Yankees (82-79) and Kansas City Royals (55-106) squaring off at Kauffman Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 3:10 PM ET on October 1.
The Yankees will give the nod to Michael King (4-7, 2.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Zack Greinke (1-15, 4.92 ERA).
Yankees vs. Royals Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Yankees vs. Royals Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Yankees 6, Royals 5.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Royals
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Discover More About This Game
Yankees Performance Insights
- The Yankees have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Yankees have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- This season, the Yankees have been favored 91 times and won 50, or 54.9%, of those games.
- New York has a record of 25-11 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -160 on the moneyline.
- The Yankees have a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- New York has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 671 (4.2 per game).
- The Yankees' 3.98 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 26
|@ Blue Jays
|W 2-0
|Michael King vs Kevin Gausman
|September 27
|@ Blue Jays
|W 6-0
|Gerrit Cole vs José Berríos
|September 28
|@ Blue Jays
|L 6-0
|Luke Weaver vs Chris Bassitt
|September 29
|@ Royals
|L 12-5
|Carlos Rodón vs Jordan Lyles
|September 30
|@ Royals
|W 5-2
|Clarke Schmidt vs Steven Cruz
|October 1
|@ Royals
|-
|Michael King vs Zack Greinke
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.