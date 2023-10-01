Sunday's contest between the New York Yankees (82-79) and Kansas City Royals (55-106) squaring off at Kauffman Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 3:10 PM ET on October 1.

The Yankees will give the nod to Michael King (4-7, 2.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Zack Greinke (1-15, 4.92 ERA).

Yankees vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Yankees 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Yankees have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Yankees have been favored 91 times and won 50, or 54.9%, of those games.

New York has a record of 25-11 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -160 on the moneyline.

The Yankees have a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

New York has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 671 (4.2 per game).

The Yankees' 3.98 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees Schedule