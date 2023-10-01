Yankees vs. Royals: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Kansas City Royals and Bobby Witt Jr. take the field in the final game of a three-game series against Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees on Sunday at Kauffman Stadium.
The Yankees are listed as -160 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Royals (+135). The total is 9 runs for the contest.
Yankees vs. Royals Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Yankees
|-160
|+135
|9
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Yankees Recent Betting Performance
- In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 2-1.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Yankees and their opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.
Discover More About This Game
Yankees Betting Records & Stats
- The Yankees are 50-41 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 54.9% of those games).
- New York has a 25-11 record (winning 69.4% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Yankees' implied win probability is 61.5%.
- New York has played in 160 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 71 times (71-80-9).
- The Yankees have covered 50% of their games this season, going 6-6-0 against the spread.
Yankees Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|42-39
|40-40
|30-25
|52-54
|67-66
|15-13
