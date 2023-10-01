The Kansas City Royals and Bobby Witt Jr. take the field in the final game of a three-game series against Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees on Sunday at Kauffman Stadium.

The Yankees are listed as -160 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Royals (+135). The total is 9 runs for the contest.

Yankees vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -160 +135 9 -110 -110 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 2-1.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Yankees and their opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees are 50-41 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 54.9% of those games).

New York has a 25-11 record (winning 69.4% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Yankees' implied win probability is 61.5%.

New York has played in 160 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 71 times (71-80-9).

The Yankees have covered 50% of their games this season, going 6-6-0 against the spread.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 42-39 40-40 30-25 52-54 67-66 15-13

