The New York Yankees will look to Aaron Judge for continued success at the plate when they take on Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals on Sunday.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees are eighth-best in MLB play with 219 total home runs.

New York is 21st in baseball, slugging .397.

The Yankees have the second-worst batting average in the league (.226).

New York has the No. 24 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.2 runs per game (671 total runs).

The Yankees' .303 on-base percentage is the fourth-worst in MLB.

The Yankees strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 20th in MLB.

The pitching staff for New York has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.

New York has a 3.98 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Yankees combine for the No. 6-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.237).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Michael King (4-7) takes the mound for the Yankees in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 2.50 ERA in 100 2/3 innings pitched, with 126 strikeouts.

The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up one hit.

King is aiming to record his third quality start in a row in this outing.

King is seeking his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 2.1 frames per appearance on the mound.

In 31 of his 48 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 9/26/2023 Blue Jays W 2-0 Away Michael King Kevin Gausman 9/27/2023 Blue Jays W 6-0 Away Gerrit Cole José Berríos 9/28/2023 Blue Jays L 6-0 Away Luke Weaver Chris Bassitt 9/29/2023 Royals L 12-5 Away Carlos Rodón Jordan Lyles 9/30/2023 Royals W 5-2 Away Clarke Schmidt Steven Cruz 10/1/2023 Royals - Away Michael King Zack Greinke

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.