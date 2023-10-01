In the series rubber match on Sunday, October 1, Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (82-79) face off against Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (55-106). The first pitch will be thrown at 3:10 PM ET at Kauffman Stadium.

The Yankees have been listed as -160 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Royals (+135). The contest's over/under is set at 9 runs.

Yankees vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Michael King - NYY (4-7, 2.50 ERA) vs Zack Greinke - KC (1-15, 4.92 ERA)

Yankees vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Yankees Moneyline Royals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -160 +135 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Explore More About This Game

Yankees vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have been favored 91 times and won 50, or 54.9%, of those games.

The Yankees have a record of 25-11 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter (69.4% winning percentage).

New York has a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Yankees played as the moneyline favorite for three of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, New York and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Royals have been underdogs in 137 games this season and have come away with the win 47 times (34.3%) in those contests.

This season, the Royals have been victorious 26 times in 86 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 7-2.

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Aaron Judge 1.5 (+155) 2.5 (+100) - 0.5 (-125) Oswaldo Cabrera 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+180) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+115) Gleyber Torres 1.5 (+140) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+115) DJ LeMahieu 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+170)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +100000 15th 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.