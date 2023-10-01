Player props are available for Gleyber Torres and Bobby Witt Jr., among others, when the New York Yankees visit the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Royals Game Info

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSKC

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Torres Stats

Torres has 163 hits with 28 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 67 walks. He has driven in 68 runs with 13 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .273/.347/.453 on the year.

Torres has recorded a base hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .316 with three walks and two RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Sep. 30 2-for-4 1 0 2 2 0 at Royals Sep. 29 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Blue Jays Sep. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Sep. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Blue Jays Sep. 26 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0

Aaron Judge Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has 98 hits with 16 doubles, 37 home runs, 88 walks and 75 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a slash line of .267/.406/.613 so far this year.

Judge has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a double, two home runs, six walks and four RBI.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Sep. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Royals Sep. 29 1-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 at Blue Jays Sep. 28 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Sep. 27 2-for-3 3 2 4 8 0 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 175 hits with 28 doubles, 10 triples, 30 home runs and 40 walks. He has driven in 96 runs with 49 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .275/.318/.491 so far this year.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Sep. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees Sep. 29 2-for-3 2 1 3 5 0 at Tigers Sep. 28 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 1 at Tigers Sep. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Sep. 26 2-for-3 1 0 0 4 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 21 doubles, 23 home runs, 19 walks and 79 RBI (137 total hits).

He's slashed .256/.294/.424 on the year.

Perez enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with a double, a home run, a walk and five RBI.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Yankees Sep. 30 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Yankees Sep. 29 3-for-4 1 0 3 4 at Tigers Sep. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Sep. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Tigers Sep. 26 2-for-4 0 0 1 2

