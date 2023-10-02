Daniel Bellinger was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New York Giants' Week 4 game against the Seattle Seahawks starts at 8:15 PM ET on Monday. Check out Bellinger's stats below.

In the passing game, Bellinger has been targeted two times, with season stats of nine yards on two receptions (4.5 per catch) and zero TDs.

Daniel Bellinger Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Neck

The Giants have no other receiver on the injury list.

Giants vs. Seahawks Game Info

Game Day: October 2, 2023

October 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Bellinger 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 2 2 9 6 0 4.5

Bellinger Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cowboys 1 1 1 0 Week 3 @49ers 1 1 8 0

