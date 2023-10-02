Daniel Jones has a good matchup when his New York Giants play the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4 (Monday, 8:15 PM ET). The Seahawks concede 328 passing yards per game, worst in the NFL.

Jones has amassed 562 yards passing (187.3 per game) with two TDs and four picks this season. Jones has contributed on the ground, too, with 107 yards (35.7 per game) on 24 carries and one TD.

Jones vs. the Seahawks

Jones vs the Seahawks (since 2021): 1 GP / 176 PASS YPG / PASS TD

Three opposing players have posted 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Seattle this year.

The Seahawks have allowed one or more passing TDs to two opposing quarterbacks this season.

Seattle has allowed two players to throw two or more touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

One player has thrown for three or more TDs in an outing against the Seahawks this season.

The 328 passing yards per game allowed by the Seahawks defense makes them the NFL's worst pass defense.

The Seahawks have the No. 14 defense in the league in passing TDs allowed, giving up five this season (1.7 per game).

Daniel Jones Passing Props vs. the Seahawks

Passing Yards: 232.5 (-115)

232.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+130)

Jones Passing Insights

Jones has surpassed his passing yards prop total once in three chances.

The Giants have passed 60.2% of the time and run 39.8% this season. They rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring.

Jones is No. 30 in the NFL averaging 5.8 yards per attempt (562 total yards passing).

Once in three games this season, Jones completed a touchdown pass -- and he had more than one in that game.

He has three total touchdowns this season (60.0% of his team's five offensive TDs).

Jones accounts for 47.8% of his team's red zone plays, with 11 of his total 97 passing attempts inside the opponent's red zone.

Jones' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at 49ers 9/21/2023 Week 3 22-for-32 / 137 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 2 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 9/17/2023 Week 2 26-for-37 / 321 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 9 ATT / 59 YDS / 1 TD vs. Cowboys 9/10/2023 Week 1 15-for-28 / 104 YDS / 0 TDs / 2 INTs 13 ATT / 43 YDS / 0 TDs

