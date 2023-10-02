Will Daniel Jones Score a Touchdown Against the Seahawks on Monday Night Football in Week 4?
Should you bet on Daniel Jones hitting paydirt in the New York Giants' upcoming Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, which kicks off at 8:15 PM ET on Monday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.
Will Daniel Jones score a touchdown against the Seahawks?
Odds to score a TD this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a TD)
- Jones has rushed for 107 yards (35.7 per game) on 24 carries with one touchdown.
- Jones has one rushing touchdown this season.
Daniel Jones Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Cowboys
|15
|28
|104
|0
|2
|13
|43
|0
|Week 2
|@Cardinals
|26
|37
|321
|2
|1
|9
|59
|1
|Week 3
|@49ers
|22
|32
|137
|0
|1
|2
|5
|0
