Darren Waller has a favorable matchup when his New York Giants meet the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4 (Monday, 8:15 PM ET). The Seahawks allow 328.0 passing yards per game, worst in the league.

Waller has caught 12 passes on 20 targets for a team-leading 132 yards. He averages 44.0 yards per game.

Waller vs. the Seahawks

Waller vs the Seahawks (since 2021): No games

No games Seattle has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to four opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Seahawks have surrendered a TD pass to four opposing players this year.

One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Seattle on the season.

Waller will face the NFL's worst pass defense this week. The Seahawks allow 328.0 passing yards per game.

The Seahawks have the No. 14 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding five this season (1.7 per game).

Darren Waller Receiving Props vs. the Seahawks

Receiving Yards: 47.5 (-133)

Waller Receiving Insights

In one of three games this season (33.3%), Waller has eclipsed his receiving yards prop bet.

Waller has been targeted on 20 of his team's 100 passing attempts this season (20.0% target share).

He has been targeted 20 times, averaging 6.6 yards per target (87th in NFL).

Having played three games this year, Waller has not tallied a TD reception.

With two red zone targets, Waller has been on the receiving end of 18.2% of his team's 11 red zone pass attempts.

Waller's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at 49ers 9/21/2023 Week 3 7 TAR / 3 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 9/17/2023 Week 2 8 TAR / 6 REC / 76 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 9/10/2023 Week 1 5 TAR / 3 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

