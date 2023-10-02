Will Darren Waller cash his Week 4 anytime TD player prop when the New York Giants play the Seattle Seahawks on Monday at 8:15 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and dissect the relevant stats.

Will Darren Waller score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: +225 (Bet $10 to win $22.50 if he scores a TD)

Waller has reeled in 12 balls, with a team-high 132 yards receiving. He is averaging 44 yards per game.

Waller, in three games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Darren Waller Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cowboys 5 3 36 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 8 6 76 0 Week 3 @49ers 7 3 20 0

