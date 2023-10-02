New York Giants running back Gary Brightwell has a difficult matchup in Week 4 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), facing the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks are allowing the sixth-fewest rushing yards in the league, 79.3 per game.

On the ground, Brightwell has collected 10 yards after five carries (3.3 ypg). As a receiver, Brightwell has caught four balls for 37 yards (12.3 ypg).

Brightwell vs. the Seahawks

Brightwell vs the Seahawks (since 2021): 1 GP / 0 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 0 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Seahawks defense has not allowed a rusher to amass 100 or more yards on the ground in a game in the 2023 season.

Four opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Seattle this year.

The Seahawks have allowed two or more rushing TDs to one opposing rusher this season.

The 79.3 rushing yards per game yielded by the Seahawks defense makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked run defense.

Opponents of the Seahawks have put up five touchdowns on the ground (1.7 per game). The Seahawks' defense is 22nd in the NFL in that category.

Giants Player Previews

Gary Brightwell Rushing Props vs. the Seahawks

Rushing Yards: 21.5 (-120)

Brightwell Rushing Insights

Brightwell has not hit his rushing yards over in his one game played this season.

The Giants have passed 60.2% of the time and run 39.8% this season. They rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring.

His team has attempted 66 rushes this season. He's taken five of those carries (7.6%).

Brightwell has no rushing touchdowns in two games this season.

Gary Brightwell Receiving Props vs the Seahawks

Receiving Yards: 8.5 (-118)

Brightwell Receiving Insights

Brightwell has been targeted on five of his team's 100 passing attempts this season (5.0% target share).

He has been targeted five times this season, averaging 7.4 yards per target.

Having played two games this season, Brightwell has not had a TD reception.

Brightwell's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at 49ers 9/21/2023 Week 3 4 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 9/10/2023 Week 1 1 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs

