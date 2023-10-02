The New York Giants at the moment have the 25th-ranked odds in the league to win the Super Bowl at +15000.

Giants Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +3500

+3500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000

Giants Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Giants are 25th in the NFL in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+15000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (13th-best).

Bookmakers have moved the Giants' Super Bowl odds down from +6600 at the start of the season to +15000. Among all teams in the NFL, that is the eighth-biggest change.

The implied probability of the Giants winning the Super Bowl, based on their +15000 moneyline odds, is 0.7%.

New York Betting Insights

New York hasn't won a game against the spread this year.

The Giants have had one game (out of three) go over the total this year.

The Giants have been the moneyline favorite just one other time this season, a game they won.

New York has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

While the Giants rank 22nd in total defense with 361.7 yards allowed per game, they've been slightly worse on offense, ranking third-worst (253.3 yards per game).

The Giants rank third-worst in scoring offense (14.3 points per game) and third-worst in scoring defense (32.7 points per game allowed) this year.

Giants Impact Players

Daniel Jones has thrown for 562 yards (187.3 per game), completing 64.9%, with two touchdowns and four interceptions in three games.

Jones also has rushed for 107 yards and one TD.

In two games, Saquon Barkley has run for 114 yards (57.0 per game) and one TD.

In the passing game, Barkley has scored one time, with nine catches for 41 yards.

Darren Waller has 12 receptions for 132 yards (44.0 per game) and zero TDs in three games.

In three games, Darius Slayton has nine receptions for 109 yards (36.3 per game) and zero scores.

Micah McFadden has been wreaking havoc on defense, compiling 24 tackles and 5.0 TFL for the Giants.

Giants Player Futures

2023-24 Giants NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cowboys L 40-0 +900 2 September 17 @ Cardinals W 31-28 +75000 3 September 21 @ 49ers L 30-12 +500 4 October 2 Seahawks - +5000 5 October 8 @ Dolphins - +1100 6 October 15 @ Bills - +700 7 October 22 Commanders - +12500 8 October 29 Jets - +15000 9 November 5 @ Raiders - +25000 10 November 12 @ Cowboys - +900 11 November 19 @ Commanders - +12500 12 November 26 Patriots - +10000 BYE - - - - 14 December 11 Packers - +5000 15 December 17 @ Saints - +5000 16 December 25 @ Eagles - +700 17 December 31 Rams - +8000 18 January 7 Eagles - +700

Odds are current as of October 2 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.