The New York Giants (1-2) will look to upset the Seattle Seahawks (2-1) on Monday, October 2, 2023 at MetLife Stadium. The spread predicts a close game, with the Seahawks favored by 2.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 46.5 points.

There will be a multitude of live betting opportunities this week when the Seahawks go up against the Giants. Before placing any in-game bets, you'll want to review the stats and trends that we outline below.

Giants vs. Seahawks Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Giants have been leading after the first quarter in one game, have been losing after the first quarter in one game, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in one game .

The Seahawks have been tied after the first quarter in two games and have trailed after the first quarter in one game.

Seattle's offense is averaging 4.3 points in the first quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering 5.7 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Giants have been outscored in the second quarter in all three contests this season.

The Seahawks have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in one game this season, and they've lost in the second quarter in two games.

Seattle's offense is averaging 6.3 points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up 5.7 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

This season, the Giants have won the third quarter in two games, and they've been outscored in the third quarter in one game.

In three games this year, the Seahawks have been outscored in the third quarter one time and won two times.

Offensively, Seattle is averaging 6.7 points in the third quarter (sixth-ranked) this year. It is allowing 5.7 points on average in the third quarter (24th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

Out of three games this season, the Giants have been outscored in the fourth quarter two times and won one time.

Looking at scoring in the fourth quarter, the Seahawks have won that quarter in one game and have lost that quarter in two games.

Seattle's offense is averaging 7.3 points in the fourth quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 14.7 points on average in that quarter.

Giants vs. Seahawks Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half, the Giants have been knotted up one time (0-1 in those games). They have trailed two times (1-1) after the first half.

In three games this year, the Seahawks have led after the first half one time (0-1 in those games) and have trailed after the first half two times (2-0).

2nd Half

Digging into second-half scoring this season, the Giants have outscored their opponent in the second half in one game and have lost the second half in two games.

In three games this season, the Seahawks have lost the second half two times (1-1 in those games) and have outscored their opponent in the second half one time (1-0).

Seattle's offense is averaging 14 points in the second half this season. On defense, it is giving up 20.3 points on average in the second half.

