On Monday, October 2 at 8:15 PM ET, the Seattle Seahawks will face the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Our computer model projects a victory for the Giants -- keep scrolling for a complete breakdown, regarding the point spread, total and final score.

With 407.3 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks third-worst in the NFL, the Seahawks have been forced to lean on their 16th-ranked offense (332.7 yards per contest) to keep them in games. The Giants rank third-worst in total yards per game (253.3), but they've been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 23rd in the NFL with 361.7 total yards surrendered per contest.

Giants vs. Seahawks Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Giants (+1.5) Over (47) Giants 29, Seahawks 24

Giants Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 48.8% chance of a victory for the Giants.

New York has not won against the spread this year in three games with a spread.

The Giants have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more this year twice, and failed to cover both times.

So far this year, one New York game has hit the over.

Giants games average 42.5 total points, 4.5 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Seahawks Betting Info

Based on this game's moneyline, the Seahawks' implied win probability is 55.6%.

Seattle has won two games against the spread this season.

The Seahawks have been favored by 1.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

This season, games featuring the Seahawks have hit the over twice.

Seahawks games this season have posted an average total of 44.8, which is 2.2 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Giants vs. Seahawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Seattle 29 29.3 25 28.5 37 31 New York 14.3 32.7 0 40 21.5 29

