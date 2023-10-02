How to Watch Giants vs. Seahawks Monday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 4
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Seattle Seahawks (2-1) and the New York Giants (1-2) play at MetLife Stadium on Monday, October 2, 2023.
In the article below, we lay out all the details you need to know about how to live stream this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Seahawks vs. Giants
- When: Monday, October 2, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV: ESPN
Giants Insights
- The Giants average 14.3 points per game, 15 fewer than the Seahawks allow (29.3).
- The Giants collect 154 fewer yards per game (253.3) than the Seahawks give up per matchup (407.3).
- New York rushes for 88 yards per game, 8.7 more yards than the 79.3 Seattle allows.
- The Giants have turned the ball over two more times (5 total) than the Seahawks have forced a turnover (3) this season.
Giants Home Performance
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/10/2023
|Dallas
|L 40-0
|NBC
|9/17/2023
|at Arizona
|W 31-28
|FOX
|9/21/2023
|at San Francisco
|L 30-12
|Amazon Prime Video
|10/2/2023
|Seattle
|-
|ABC/ESPN
|10/8/2023
|at Miami
|-
|FOX
|10/15/2023
|at Buffalo
|-
|NBC
|10/22/2023
|Washington
|-
|CBS
