One of the best running backs in football will be featured when Kenneth Walker III and the Seattle Seahawks visit the New York Giants on Monday, October 2, 2023.

Check out the top performers in this matchup between the Seahawks and the Giants, and what player prop bets to evaluate.

Daniel Jones Touchdown Odds

Jones Odds to Score First TD: +600

Jones Odds to Score Anytime TD: +250

Kenneth Walker III Touchdown Odds

Walker Odds to Score First TD: +500

Walker Odds to Score Anytime TD: +210

More Giants Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Darren Waller - - 49.5 (-113) Matt Breida - 44.5 (-113) 13.5 (-113) Daniel Jones 222.5 (-113) 35.5 (-113) - Darius Slayton - - 38.5 (-113) Isaiah Hodgins - - 23.5 (-113)

More Seahawks Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Zach Charbonnet - 25.5 (-113) - Tyler Lockett - - 52.5 (-113) D.K. Metcalf - - 65.5 (-113) Geno Smith 249.5 (-113) 12.5 (-113) - Jaxon Smith-Njigba - - 29.5 (-113) Kenneth Walker III - 64.5 (-113) 11.5 (-113)

