Giants vs. Seahawks: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 12:16 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Seattle Seahawks (2-1) and the New York Giants (1-2) play at MetLife Stadium on Monday, October 2, 2023.
The betting insights and trends for the Seahawks and Giants can be found in this article before they meet on Monday.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Giants vs. Seahawks Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, October 2, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Channel: ABC/ESPN
- City: East Rutherford, New Jersey
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Seahawks
|1.5
|47
|-125
|+105
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Giants vs. Seahawks Betting Records & Stats
New York Giants
- The Giants and their opponents have scored more than 47 combined points once this season.
- New York's contests this season have a 42.5-point average over/under, 4.5 fewer points than this game's total.
- The Giants are winless against the spread this season (0-3-0).
- The Giants have lost both games they've played as underdogs this season.
- New York has not won as an underdog of +105 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.
Seattle Seahawks
- Seattle's games this season have had an average of 44.8 points, 2.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Seahawks have put together a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.
- The Seahawks have been moneyline favorites just twice before this year and they split the two games.
- Seattle has played as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter in only two games this season, and it split 1-1.
Seahawks vs. Giants Over/Under Stats
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Seahawks
|29
|6
|29.3
|28
|44.8
|2
|3
|Giants
|14.3
|31
|32.7
|30
|42.5
|1
|3
Giants Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42.5
|44.5
|41.5
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.3
|24
|24.5
|ATS Record
|0-3-0
|0-1-0
|0-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-2-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-0
|0-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-2
|0-1
|0-1
Seahawks Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|44.8
|43.8
|47
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25
|24.5
|26
|ATS Record
|2-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-1
|1-1
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-0
|0-0
|1-0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.