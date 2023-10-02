Giants vs. Seahawks Monday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 4
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, October 2, 2023, the Seattle Seahawks (2-1) are favored by only 1.5 points against the New York Giants (1-2). The over/under has been set at 47.5.
Here's a look at the betting trends and insights for the Seahawks as they prepare for this matchup against the Giants. The betting trends and insights for the Giants can be found below before they take on the Seahawks.
Giants vs. Seahawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Seattle Moneyline
|New York Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Seahawks (-1.5)
|47.5
|-120
|+100
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Seahawks (-1.5)
|47.5
|-120
|+102
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
New York vs. Seattle Game Info
- When: Monday, October 2, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV Info: ABC/ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Giants vs. Seahawks Betting Insights
- New York has no wins against the spread this season.
- The Giants don't have a win ATS (0-2) as a 1.5-point underdog or more this season.
- New York has had one game (of three) go over the total this year.
- Seattle has covered the spread twice in three games this season.
- The Seahawks have won once ATS (1-1) as a 1.5-point favorite or more this year.
- Two of Seattle's three games with a set total have hit the over (66.7%).
