The New York Jets right now have the 25th-ranked odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl at +15000.

Jets Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +2200

+2200 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000

Jets Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Jets are 25th in the league in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+15000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (17th).

The Jets have had the fifth-biggest change in terms of their Super Bowl odds, falling from +1800 at the beginning of the season to +15000.

The Jets' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 0.7%.

New York Betting Insights

New York has posted two wins against the spread this year.

New York has had two games (out of four) hit the over this year.

The Jets have played as a moneyline underdog in every game this season.

New York has entered the game as an underdog four times this season and won once.

The Jets rank second-worst in total offense (252.8 yards per game), but they've been slightly better on defense, ranking 23rd with 363.8 yards allowed per contest.

The Jets rank 25th in scoring offense (15.5 points per game) and 14th in scoring defense (21 points allowed per game) this year.

Jets Impact Players

Zach Wilson has passed for 712 yards (178.0 per game), completing 58.5%, with four touchdowns and four interceptions in four games.

Wilson also has rushed for 57 yards and zero scores.

Garrett Wilson has 21 receptions for 225 yards (56.3 per game) and two TDs in four games.

In four games, Breece Hall has rushed for 210 yards (52.5 per game) and zero scores.

In four games, Allen Lazard has 10 receptions for 169 yards (42.3 per game) and one score.

Quincy Williams has been providing a big boost on defense, totaling 39 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and four passes defended for the Jets.

Jets Player Futures

2023-24 Jets NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 11 Bills W 22-16 +700 2 September 17 @ Cowboys L 30-10 +900 3 September 24 Patriots L 15-10 +10000 4 October 1 Chiefs L 23-20 +550 5 October 8 @ Broncos - +15000 6 October 15 Eagles - +700 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 @ Giants - +15000 9 November 6 Chargers - +2200 10 November 12 @ Raiders - +25000 11 November 19 @ Bills - +700 12 November 24 Dolphins - +1100 13 December 3 Falcons - +8000 14 December 10 Texans - +10000 15 December 17 @ Dolphins - +1100 16 December 24 Commanders - +12500 17 December 28 @ Browns - +3000 18 January 7 @ Patriots - +10000

