In the Week 4 tilt between the New York Giants and the Seattle Seahawks at 8:15 PM ET on Monday, will Lawrence Cager hit paydirt? Read on for odds and info on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Lawrence Cager score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100 if he scores a TD)

On 19 targets last season, Cager picked up 118 yards on 13 grabs plus one touchdown, averaging 19.7 yards.

Cager had a receiving touchdown in one of six games last season. However, he had no games with multiple receiving TDs.

Lawrence Cager Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Ravens 1 0 0 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 1 0 0 0 Week 10 Texans 2 2 9 1 Week 11 Lions 3 2 20 0 Week 12 @Cowboys 2 1 20 0 Week 18 @Eagles 10 8 69 0 Wild Card @Vikings 2 1 4 0 Divisional @Eagles 1 1 16 0

