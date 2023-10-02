Will Matt Breida pay out his Week 4 anytime TD player prop when the New York Giants take on the Seattle Seahawks on Monday at 8:15 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and break down the relevant numbers.

Will Matt Breida score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a TD)

So far this year Breida has rushed for 31 yards on seven carries (10.3 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.

Breida has one rushing TD in three games.

Matt Breida Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Cowboys 2 9 0 1 -3 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 1 5 0 0 0 0 Week 3 @49ers 4 17 1 3 1 0

