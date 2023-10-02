Parris Campbell will be up against the worst passing defense in the NFL when his New York Giants play the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

Campbell has 11 grabs for 47 yards so far this campaign. He has been targeted 16 times, and puts up 15.7 yards per contest.

Campbell vs. the Seahawks

Campbell vs the Seahawks (since 2021): 1 GP / 24 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 24 REC YPG / REC TD Seattle has allowed four opposing receivers to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Seahawks have surrendered a TD pass to four opposing players this year.

One opposing player has hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Seattle on the season.

The 328 passing yards the Seahawks yield per contest makes them the worst pass defense in the NFL this season.

The Seahawks' defense is ranked 14th in the NFL with five passing TDs conceded so far this year.

Parris Campbell Receiving Props vs. the Seahawks

Receiving Yards: 22.5 (-118)

Campbell Receiving Insights

After three attempts, Campbell will be aiming to go over a receiving yards over/under for the first time this year.

Campbell has been targeted on 16 of his team's 100 passing attempts this season (16.0% target share).

He has 47 receiving yards on 16 targets to rank 146th in league play with 2.9 yards per target.

Campbell does not have a TD reception this year in three games.

Campbell has been targeted three times in the red zone (27.3% of his team's 11 red zone pass attempts).

Campbell's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at 49ers 9/21/2023 Week 3 6 TAR / 6 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 9/17/2023 Week 2 6 TAR / 4 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 9/10/2023 Week 1 4 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

