In the Week 4 contest between the New York Giants and the Seattle Seahawks at 8:15 PM ET on Monday, will Parris Campbell score a touchdown? Read on for odds and info on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Parris Campbell score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60 if he scores a TD)

This campaign Campbell has reeled in 11 passes on 16 targets for 47 yards, averaging 15.7 yards per game.

Campbell does not have a TD reception this season in three games.

Parris Campbell Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cowboys 4 1 2 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 6 4 21 0 Week 3 @49ers 6 6 24 0

