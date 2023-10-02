New York Giants receiver Wan'Dale Robinson has a favorable matchup in Week 4 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), facing the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks are allowing the most passing yards in the NFL, 328 per game.

Robinson filled up his receiving stat line last year, piling up 23 receptions for 227 yards and one TD. He was targeted 31 times and averaged 37.8 yards per game.

Robinson vs. the Seahawks

Robinson vs the Seahawks (since 2021): 1 GP / 15 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 15 REC YPG / REC TD Against Seattle last season, three players racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

The Seahawks allowed 21 players to haul in a TD pass against them last season.

Against Seattle last year, two players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

The Seahawks gave up 211.5 passing yards per game to be the NFL's 13th-ranked defense against the pass last year.

The Seahawks' defense ranked 14th in NFL play last year by conceding 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Giants Player Previews

Wan'Dale Robinson Receiving Props vs. the Seahawks

Receiving Yards: 19.5 (-115)

Robinson Receiving Insights

In two of his five games last season (40.0%), Robinson hit the over on receiving yards prop bets.

Last season he racked up 7.3 yards per target (31 targets, 227 yards).

Robinson had a receiving touchdown in one of six games last season, but had no games with multiple receiving TDs.

Robinson's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Titans 9/11/2022 Week 1 1 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 10/16/2022 Week 6 4 TAR / 3 REC / 37 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 10/23/2022 Week 7 8 TAR / 6 REC / 50 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 10/30/2022 Week 8 3 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 11/13/2022 Week 10 2 TAR / 2 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / -5 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 11/20/2022 Week 11 13 TAR / 9 REC / 100 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs

