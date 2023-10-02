With the New York Giants squaring off against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), is Wan'Dale Robinson a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we analyze the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Wan'Dale Robinson score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70 if he scores a TD)

Robinson added 227 receiving yards on 23 grabs (31 targets) with one TD last season. He delivered 37.8 yards per tilt.

Robinson had a receiving touchdown in one of six games last year. However, he had no games with multiple receiving TDs.

Wan'Dale Robinson Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Titans 1 1 5 0 Week 6 Ravens 4 3 37 1 Week 7 @Jaguars 8 6 50 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 3 2 15 0 Week 10 Texans 2 2 20 0 Week 11 Lions 13 9 100 0

