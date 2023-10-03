As of now the Buffalo Bills have the third-best odds in the league to win the Super Bowl, listed at +700.

Bills Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: -125

-125 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +700

Bills Super Bowl Odds Insights

Sportsbooks rate the Bills lower (third-best in the league) than the computer rankings do (best).

The Bills' Super Bowl odds have jumped from +900 at the start of the season to +700, the seventh-smallest change among all teams.

Based on their moneyline odds, the Bills have a 12.5% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Buffalo Betting Insights

Buffalo has covered the spread three times in four games.

Buffalo has had two games (out of four) go over the total this year.

The Bills have won 75% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (3-1).

Buffalo has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.

The Bills are compiling 391 yards per game on offense (sixth in NFL), and they rank sixth on the other side of the ball with 288 yards allowed per game.

The Bills have been firing on all cylinders this season, as they rank second-best in scoring offense (34.8 points per game) and second-best in scoring defense (13.8 points allowed per game).

Bills Impact Players

Josh Allen has nine TD passes and four picks in four games, completing 74.8% for 1,048 yards (262.0 per game).

On the ground, Allen has scored two TDs and picked up 106 yards.

In the passing game, Stefon Diggs has scored four times, catching 31 balls for 399 yards (99.8 per game).

On the ground, James Cook has scored one touchdown and accumulated 296 yards (74.0 per game).

In the passing game, Gabriel Davis has scored three times, catching 12 balls for 220 yards (55.0 per game).

Terrel Bernard has been providing a big boost on defense, delivering two INTs and 29 tackles, 2.0 TFL, two sacks, and two passes defended for the Bills.

Bills Player Futures

2023-24 Bills NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 11 @ Jets L 22-16 +15000 2 September 17 Raiders W 38-10 +25000 3 September 24 @ Commanders W 37-3 +12500 4 October 1 Dolphins W 48-20 +1100 5 October 8 Jaguars - +3000 6 October 15 Giants - +20000 7 October 22 @ Patriots - +12500 8 October 26 Buccaneers - +6600 9 November 5 @ Bengals - +3500 10 November 13 Broncos - +20000 11 November 19 Jets - +15000 12 November 26 @ Eagles - +700 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 @ Chiefs - +550 15 December 17 Cowboys - +900 16 December 23 @ Chargers - +2200 17 December 31 Patriots - +12500 18 January 7 @ Dolphins - +1100

