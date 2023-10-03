The New York Giants have +20000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of October 3.

Giants Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +5000

Giants Super Bowl Odds Insights

Oddsmakers rate the Giants lower (27th in the NFL) than the computer rankings do (24th).

In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Giants have had the sixth-biggest change this season, falling from +6600 at the start to +20000.

Based on their moneyline odds, the Giants have a 0.5% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

New York Betting Insights

New York hasn't won a game against the spread this season.

One Giants game (out of four) has gone over the point total this year.

The Giants have been the moneyline favorite only one other time this season, a game they won.

New York has been listed as the underdog three times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

The Giants rank second-worst in total offense (252 yards per game), but they've played a little better on defense, ranking 19th with 341.5 yards allowed per contest.

The Giants rank worst in scoring offense (11.5 points per game) and third-worst in scoring defense (30.5 points per game allowed) this season.

Giants Impact Players

In four games, Daniel Jones has thrown for 765 yards (191.3 per game), with two TDs and six INTs, and completing 68.7%.

Also, Jones has run for 173 yards and one TD.

Saquon Barkley has run for 114 yards (57.0 per game) and one touchdown in two games.

Barkley also has nine catches for 41 yards and one score.

Matt Breida has run for 61 yards (15.3 per game) and one touchdown in four games.

Darren Waller has 15 catches for 153 yards (38.3 per game) and zero TDs in four games.

In four games for the Giants, Bobby Okereke has collected 3.0 TFL and 32 tackles.

Giants Player Futures

2023-24 Giants NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cowboys L 40-0 +900 2 September 17 @ Cardinals W 31-28 +75000 3 September 21 @ 49ers L 30-12 +500 4 October 2 Seahawks L 24-3 +4000 5 October 8 @ Dolphins - +1100 6 October 15 @ Bills - +700 7 October 22 Commanders - +12500 8 October 29 Jets - +15000 9 November 5 @ Raiders - +25000 10 November 12 @ Cowboys - +900 11 November 19 @ Commanders - +12500 12 November 26 Patriots - +12500 BYE - - - - 14 December 11 Packers - +6600 15 December 17 @ Saints - +5000 16 December 25 @ Eagles - +700 17 December 31 Rams - +8000 18 January 7 Eagles - +700

